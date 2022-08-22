TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 384,418 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,418 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $63,473,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

