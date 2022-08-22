TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,590 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,590 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Nuvei worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nuvei by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

