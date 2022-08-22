Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,767 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Bausch Health Companies worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $254,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

