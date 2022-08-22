TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,203 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $148.93 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

