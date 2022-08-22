Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

