Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,151 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

