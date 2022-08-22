Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,484 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $157,875,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after buying an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,801,000 after buying an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $47.70 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

