Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

