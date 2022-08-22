Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,793,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.