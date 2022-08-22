Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $602,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,537 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ryder System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

