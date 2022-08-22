Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,938,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.57 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

