Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,808,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4,827.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,895 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,494 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,989,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 943,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.