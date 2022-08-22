Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $317,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.