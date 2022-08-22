Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,010,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 92,616 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 714,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 8.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 503,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Xperi stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

