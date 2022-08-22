Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 616,154 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

