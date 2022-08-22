Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,302 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,080 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,171.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,488 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.61 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

