Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.