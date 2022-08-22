Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

