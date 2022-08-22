Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,467. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

