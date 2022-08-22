Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.66% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.