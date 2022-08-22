Head-To-Head Review: Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) versus Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and Lottery.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.67 -$14.89 million ($0.61) -7.75 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.36 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Cognyte Software and Lottery.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 180.13%. Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,025.00%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -9.17% -23.12% -11.38% Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Risk and Volatility

Cognyte Software has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Lottery.com

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.