Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

