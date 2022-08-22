Financial Contrast: Allbirds (BIRD) versus The Competition

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allbirds to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -6.42 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 24.12

Allbirds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

26.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 8 0 2.57 Allbirds Competitors 231 1270 1984 58 2.53

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 145.08%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.28% 15.59% 7.61%

Summary

Allbirds competitors beat Allbirds on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

