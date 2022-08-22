BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Head to Head Survey

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BNCCORP and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 19.29% 9.59% 1.11% First Financial Bancorp. 30.36% 9.61% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BNCCORP and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.21 $21.95 million $3.21 8.19 First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.39 $205.16 million $2.12 11.02

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats BNCCORP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP



BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About First Financial Bancorp.



First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 139 full service banking centers, 29 of which are leased facilities. It operates 62 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 62 banking centers in Indiana, and 12 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

