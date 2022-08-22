Analyzing PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PulteGroup and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 4 7 1 2.75 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PulteGroup presently has a consensus price target of $51.21, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given PulteGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $13.93 billion 0.70 $1.95 billion $8.99 4.71 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PulteGroup and Second Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 15.02% 29.81% 16.82% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PulteGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PulteGroup has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it controlled 228,296 lots, of which 109,078 were owned and 119,218 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

