Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,115 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $88.00 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

