Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 140,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

