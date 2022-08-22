Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 24,817 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.93 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

