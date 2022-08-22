Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.78 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 547.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

