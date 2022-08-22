Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1,220.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,718,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,786,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 159,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 129,136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,064,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

