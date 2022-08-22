Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Sells $128,046.52 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.