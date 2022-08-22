Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Sells $135,496.66 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE COMP opened at $3.62 on Monday. Compass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
