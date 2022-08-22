Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $154,700.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,065,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,181,629.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 191.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

