Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $289,074.24 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
