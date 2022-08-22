Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $289,074.24 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

