Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $501,100.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.2 %

CYTK opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

