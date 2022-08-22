The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells $285,608.05 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $285,608.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $15.23 on Monday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.61 million and a PE ratio of 63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 134.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 117.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

