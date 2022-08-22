Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 411 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.