Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Sells $469,210.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
CEIX stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98.
CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.
