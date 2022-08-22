KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $11,692,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

