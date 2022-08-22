NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About NiSource



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

