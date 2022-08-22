Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

