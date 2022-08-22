Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,260 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

