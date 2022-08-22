Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $23.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.