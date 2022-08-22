TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.