TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,514 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.