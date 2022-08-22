TD Asset Management Inc. Has $25.25 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Perrigo worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 33.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Price Performance
NYSE PRGO opened at $40.62 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -148.57%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
