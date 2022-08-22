TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Gildan Activewear worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

