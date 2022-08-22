Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,589 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

