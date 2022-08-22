Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

IIM opened at $13.41 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

