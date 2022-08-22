Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

NYSE ELV opened at $503.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

